Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30 through Oct. 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Tuesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and chilled pears or brownie.

Wednesday: Pork chop or rotisserie chicken breast, sweet potato, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun or crunchy fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedgies, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and pineapple tidbits or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Taco salad (seasoned beef and cheese), lettuce and tomato, refried beans and citrus salad or cheesecake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or raisin bar.