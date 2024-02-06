All sections
FeaturesSeptember 28, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30 through Oct. 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Tuesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and chilled pears or brownie.

Wednesday: Pork chop or rotisserie chicken breast, sweet potato, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun or crunchy fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedgies, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and pineapple tidbits or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Taco salad (seasoned beef and cheese), lettuce and tomato, refried beans and citrus salad or cheesecake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or raisin bar.

Wednesday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, carrots, wheat bread and creamy peaches.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Chicken pot pie, seasoned broccoli, wheat bread and Mandarin orange delight.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or stuffed green peppers, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

