CommunitySeptember 28, 2024
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Enjoy delicious and varied meal options at Senior Centers in Cape Girardeau and Scott City for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4, including hearty breakfasts and comforting dinners.
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, biscuit and gray, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and cinnamon roll.

Tuesday: Almond-dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or shepherd's pie, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced-spice cake.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced-cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday; Potato soup with ham sandwich or stuff peppers, corn, garden salad, roll, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef ravioli, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches of Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and apple cobbler or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or baked or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

Menus
