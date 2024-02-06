All sections
September 26, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Bell pepper steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies. Tuesday: Pork chop or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach or lemonade cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Bell pepper steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach or lemonade cake.

Wednesday: Tacos or cabbage roll, seasoned Pinto beans, hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or angel food cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or glazed ham slice, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish with hushpuppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or croissant and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Closed due to COVID-19.

Community
Advertisement
