Senior Center Menus for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Bell pepper steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Pork chop or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach or lemonade cake.
Wednesday: Tacos or cabbage roll, seasoned Pinto beans, hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or angel food cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or glazed ham slice, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or pumpkin bar.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish with hushpuppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or croissant and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or sweet treat dessert.
Closed due to COVID-19.
