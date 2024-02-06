All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 25, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 27 through Oct. 1

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot-chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot-chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or slopped Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin-fruit dessert.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon-apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, oven-fried potatoes, beets, green beans, whole-grain roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or egg roll, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread or roll and apricots or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy