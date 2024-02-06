Senior Center Menus for Sept. 27 through Oct. 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot-chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or slopped Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin-fruit dessert.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon-apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.