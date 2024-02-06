Senior Center Menus for Sept. 27 through Oct. 1

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot-chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or slopped Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin-fruit dessert.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon-apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.
Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, oven-fried potatoes, beets, green beans, whole-grain roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or egg roll, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread or roll and apricots or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.