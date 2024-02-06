All sections
FeaturesSeptember 24, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 26-30

Monday: Taco salad or turkey-bacon wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or iced cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey-bacon wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or iced cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.'

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber & onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritter, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Meatloaf or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and ham cheese sandwich, baked potato, cucumbers and onions, cornbread and banana pudding or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

