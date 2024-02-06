Senior Center Menus for Sept. 26-30

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey-bacon wrap, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and peaches or iced cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or stuffed cabbage roll, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or fresh baked cookies.'

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber & onion salad, whole-grain bread/crackers/bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.