Senior Center Menus for Sept. 23 through 27

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato friee, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.
Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed onions, hot roll and mixed fruit or lemon bar.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or sweet 'n sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Crunch fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.
Monday: Polish sausage and kraut or salmon patties, pinto beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain crackers or cornbread and hot fruit salad.
Tuesday: Pulled pork on whole-grain bun, potato salad, baked beans and ambrosia.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and apples and raisins.
Thursday: Open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, bread and berry and crisp.
Friday: Sub sandwich (ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato) on wheat bread, pea salad, sweet and sour beets and orange or carrot cake.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or pineapple ham, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or pork fritter, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken pot pie, garden salad, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic toast and Jell-O with pears.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork with bun, pinto beans, tater tots, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
