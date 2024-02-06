Senior Center Menus for Sept. 23 through 27

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato friee, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed onions, hot roll and mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or sweet 'n sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Crunch fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage and kraut or salmon patties, pinto beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain crackers or cornbread and hot fruit salad.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on whole-grain bun, potato salad, baked beans and ambrosia.