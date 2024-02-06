All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
CommunitySeptember 21, 2024
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 23-27
Explore the delicious daily menus for Cape Girardeau and Jackson senior centers from Sept. 23-27, featuring a variety of nutritious and tasty options like Chicken Parmesan, Pepper Steak, and Apple Ginger Pork Chops.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or beef Stroganoff, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or poppyseed chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical frit or fruited gelatin.

Thursday: Apple ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef-patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or orange fluff.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken-gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.

Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.

Advertisement
Related
CommunitySep. 23
Our Relationship to Our Bodies
CommunitySep. 23
An Archive gem: Genealogical Society library
CommunitySep. 21
Scrapbook: Manifolds on Main Street
CommunitySep. 21
FCE clubs unite for community support and emergency prepared...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Rocky the cat, waiting for a loving home, could be your next best friend
CommunitySep. 21
Rocky the cat, waiting for a loving home, could be your next best friend
Horrell: A little bitty teeny weeny thing
CommunitySep. 21
Horrell: A little bitty teeny weeny thing
Phillips: A Hand Up
CommunitySep. 21
Phillips: A Hand Up
Summer vacation is over for houseplants, too. Time to repot them?
CommunitySep. 17
Summer vacation is over for houseplants, too. Time to repot them?
We've done our best
CommunitySep. 14
We've done our best
Adopt Dodger 9-14-24
CommunitySep. 14
Adopt Dodger 9-14-24
Crepe myrtle underground attack
CommunitySep. 14
Crepe myrtle underground attack
Slidin’ around at the SEMO District Fair
CommunitySep. 12
Slidin’ around at the SEMO District Fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy