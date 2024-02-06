All sections
FeaturesSeptember 19, 2020

Senior Center menus for Sept. 21-25

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Apricot glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice or gold roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Lasgana or poppy seed chicken casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or cookies and cream.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and emerald isle dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or pork fritter, salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, cornbread, salad/sliced tomatoes and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Cheeseburger or brat on bun with peppers and onions, potato chips, coleslaw, baked beans and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, potato wedges, coleslaw, pinto beans, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

