Senior Center menus for Sept. 21-25

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Apricot glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice or gold roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Lasgana or poppy seed chicken casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or cookies and cream.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach pie.