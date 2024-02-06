Senior Center Menus for Sept. 20-24

Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or chicken bratwurst with stewed apples, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled-diced pears or cookies and cream.
Tuesday: Italian beef on bun or roasted chicken thighs, spinach salad, classic-mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and fresh melon ow brownie.
Wednesday: Mushroom chopped steak or garlic Romano chicken breast, mashed potatoes, California blend, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, creamed corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, au gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Barbecued pork on bun or popcorn shrimp, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bun and ice cream or fruit.
Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup with ham or turkey croissant, coleslaw, crackers and apple pie or Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Fish sandwich on bun or corn dog, potato salad, baby carrots and pineapple.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked and fried fish, California-blend vegetables, green peas, hush puppies and cookies or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
