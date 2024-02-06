Senior Center menus for Sept, 2-6

Wednesday: BBQ riblet, parsley potatoes, spinach salad, wheat bread and pineapple with coconut or coconut cake.

Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Night meal: Fried or baked chicken, broccoli rice casserole, garden salad, hot roll and oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail or assorted ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork loin or lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, garlic toast and cinnamon apples with raisins.

Thursday: Taco salad (beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sauce) or chicken fritter, refried beans, chips, citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fis and hush puppies or hot dog on bun, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, and apricots or birthday cake.