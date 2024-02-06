Senior Center menus for Sept, 2-6

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe with oven-fried potatoes or chicken tot bake, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cookies.
Wednesday: Brunch menuL Sausage patty, scrambled eggs, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit with gravy and fruit salad.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes, seasoned spinach, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free mixed berry crisp or assorted pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or corn dog, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or iced chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with pickles and onions on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, marinated veggies and spiced peaches.
Wednesday: BBQ riblet, parsley potatoes, spinach salad, wheat bread and pineapple with coconut or coconut cake.
Thursday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Night meal: Fried or baked chicken, broccoli rice casserole, garden salad, hot roll and oranges or Mandarin orange cake.
Jackson
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail or assorted ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork loin or lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, garlic toast and cinnamon apples with raisins.
Thursday: Taco salad (beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sauce) or chicken fritter, refried beans, chips, citrus fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fis and hush puppies or hot dog on bun, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, and apricots or birthday cake.
