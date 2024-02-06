Senior Center Menus for Sept. 19-23

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding with cookie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet-potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or chicken, bacon and ranch casserole, green-pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.

Thursday; Barbecued chicken or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, potato wedges, three-bean salad, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.