FeaturesSeptember 17, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 19-23

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding with cookie. Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet-potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding with cookie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet-potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or chicken, bacon and ranch casserole, green-pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.

Thursday; Barbecued chicken or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, potato wedges, three-bean salad, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineappl or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.

Thursday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
