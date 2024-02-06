Senior Center Menus for Sept. 19-23

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding with cookie.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet-potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or chicken, bacon and ranch casserole, green-pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.
Thursday; Barbecued chicken or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, potato wedges, three-bean salad, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineappl or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Wednesday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.