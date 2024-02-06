Senior Center Menus for Sept. 18 -22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, fresh tomato slice, bananas and orange juice.

Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or Catalina chicken breast and rice pilaf, black beans corn, garden salad and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or iced lemon cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed-fruit dessert or pineapple cake.