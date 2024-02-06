Senior Center Menus for Sept. 18 -22

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, fresh tomato slice, bananas and orange juice.
Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or Catalina chicken breast and rice pilaf, black beans corn, garden salad and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or iced lemon cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed-fruit dessert or pineapple cake.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or butterfly shrimp, potato salad, roll, cucumbers and onions and Jell-O with pears.
Wednesday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
