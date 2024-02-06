All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresSeptember 14, 2019
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 16 through 20
Monday: Chicken and rice or stuffed bell pepper, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie. Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruit lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or stuffed bell pepper, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruit lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet n sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or baked or fried fish, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain crackers or cornbread and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over ride, Oriental veggies, seasoned cauliflower, bread and pineapple or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, au gratin potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach dump cake.

Friday: Sloppy Joes on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, spinach salad and banana split fluff.

Jackson

Monday: Honey-mustard chicken or country-fried steak, whole-grain roll, long-grain rice, baby carrots, peas and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or green peppers, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or brown-sugar pork loin, fried potatoes, coleslaw and banana.

Thursday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or brats, peppers and onion, potato salad, cucumber salad and mixed fruit.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy