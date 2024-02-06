Senior Center Menus for Sept. 16 through 20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or stuffed bell pepper, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruit lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet n sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or baked or fried fish, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain crackers or cornbread and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.