Senior Center Menus for Sept. 16 through 20

Monday: Chicken and rice or stuffed bell pepper, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruit lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Sweet n sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or blueberry pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or baked or fried fish, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain crackers or cornbread and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over ride, Oriental veggies, seasoned cauliflower, bread and pineapple or pineapple cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, au gratin potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach dump cake.
Friday: Sloppy Joes on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, spinach salad and banana split fluff.
Monday: Honey-mustard chicken or country-fried steak, whole-grain roll, long-grain rice, baby carrots, peas and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or green peppers, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or brown-sugar pork loin, fried potatoes, coleslaw and banana.
Thursday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or brats, peppers and onion, potato salad, cucumber salad and mixed fruit.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.