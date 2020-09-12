Senior Center Menus for Sept. 14-18

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, whole-grain roll, pickled beets and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or ham and cheese on croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad and mixed fruit or chocolate pudding.