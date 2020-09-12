All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 12, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 14-18

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears and chilled creamy fruit. Tuesday: Roasted prok with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or appe streusel cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears and chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Roasted prok with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or appe streusel cake.

Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, whole-grain roll, pickled beets and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or ham and cheese on croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad and mixed fruit or chocolate pudding.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy