Senior Center Menus for Sept. 14-18

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears and chilled creamy fruit.
Tuesday: Roasted prok with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or appe streusel cake.
Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden salad, whole-grain roll, pickled beets and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, sliced tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish with hush puppies or ham and cheese on croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad and mixed fruit or chocolate pudding.
