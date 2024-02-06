Senior Center Menus for Sept. 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, vegetable blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple-right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, bran muffin and citrus fruit dessert.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges ow iced cherry cake.