FeaturesSeptember 10, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 12-16

Monday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or Ambrosia dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or Ambrosia dessert.

Wednesday: Chef salad with meat and cheese or cheeseburger and salad, potato chips, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding and pineapple cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, Baked beans, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-beand salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots.

Wednesday: Pork loin/chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or turkey, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
