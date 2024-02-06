Senior Center Menus for Sept. 12-16

Monday: Oven-fried chicken with potatoes or ham and scalloped potato casserole, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and chilled plums or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: Smother steak with mashed potatoes or chili dog and fries, mixed vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or Ambrosia dessert.
Wednesday: Chef salad with meat and cheese or cheeseburger and salad, potato chips, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers or bun and sugar-free banana pudding and pineapple cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued boneless chicken wings, Baked beans, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, bun or bread slice and chilled grapes or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-beand salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots.
Wednesday: Pork loin/chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or turkey, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
