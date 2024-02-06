Senior Center Menus for Sept. 11 - 15

Monday: Barbecued riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or Southwest salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or oven-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced lemon cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, hot roll, California-blend veggies and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham slice or chicken Cordon Bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.
Wednesday: Meat loaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry cobbler or sliced apples.
Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato salad, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
