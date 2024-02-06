All sections
featuresSeptember 9, 2023
Senior Center Menus for Sept. 11 - 15
Monday: Barbecued riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, spinach salad, steamed yellow squash, whole-grain bread and spiced peaches or chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or Southwest salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or oven-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, sesame green beans, seasoned potato wedges, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, hot roll, California-blend veggies and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham slice or chicken Cordon Bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.

Wednesday: Meat loaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry cobbler or sliced apples.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato salad, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

