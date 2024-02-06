Senior Center Menus for Oct. 8-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Beef stew or shrimp Alfredo, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or sausage mostaccioli, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or stuffed-bell pepper, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and fruit salad.