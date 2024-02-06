Senior Center Menus for Oct. 8-12

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Beef stew or shrimp Alfredo, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or sausage mostaccioli, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or stuffed-bell pepper, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and fruit salad.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, yam patty, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and angel cake.
Thursday: Chicken pie, mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, hot roll and Crystal Light pie.
Friday: Night meal: Catfish, baked beans, slaw, bread and apple crisp.
Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or patty melt on rye bread, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and fruit salad or apple pie.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried/baked fish or hot ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or pudding.
