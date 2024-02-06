All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 5, 2019

Senior Center menus for Oct. 7-11

Monday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or stuffed peppers with mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or stuffed peppers with mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.

Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken thigh, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Oven-fried fish nuggets or smothered bratwurst, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and warm apples and raisins or spice cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookie.

Tuesday: Savory chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country veggies, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and apples or caramel apple dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, sweet peas, beets, wheat bread and fruit or Mississippi mud cake.

Friday: German Day night meal: Catfish, potato salad, slaw, wheat bread and fruit or angel cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, whole-grain bread, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes and pears or assorts ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and apples with raisins.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy