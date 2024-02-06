Senior Center menus for Oct. 7-11

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or stuffed peppers with mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.

Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken thigh, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Oven-fried fish nuggets or smothered bratwurst, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and warm apples and raisins or spice cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookie.

Tuesday: Savory chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country veggies, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp.