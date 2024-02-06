Senior Center menus for Oct. 7-11

Monday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or stuffed peppers with mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.
Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken thigh, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Oven-fried fish nuggets or smothered bratwurst, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and warm apples and raisins or spice cake.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookie.
Tuesday: Savory chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country veggies, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and apples or caramel apple dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, sweet peas, beets, wheat bread and fruit or Mississippi mud cake.
Friday: German Day night meal: Catfish, potato salad, slaw, wheat bread and fruit or angel cake.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, whole-grain bread, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes and pears or assorts ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and apples with raisins.
Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.
