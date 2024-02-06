Senior Center menus for Oct. 5-9

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or ice cherry cake.
Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding.
Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake.
Thursday: Pepper steak or BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.
Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon applesauce or blueberry cobbler.
Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, baked potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll, sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread or crackers and warm apples with raisins.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, whole-grain bun, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, cornbread and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.