Senior Center menus for Oct. 5-9

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or ice cherry cake.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake.

Thursday: Pepper steak or BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.