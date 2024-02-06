All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresOctober 3, 2020
Senior Center menus for Oct. 5-9
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or ice cherry cake. Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swedish meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or ice cherry cake.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake.

Thursday: Pepper steak or BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon applesauce or blueberry cobbler.

Jackson

Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, baked potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll, sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread or crackers and warm apples with raisins.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, whole-grain bun, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, cornbread and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy