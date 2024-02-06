Senior Center Menus for Oct. 4-8

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or beef stew, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or almond cake.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.
Wednesday: Tortellini with hame and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honeybun cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon-pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or tomato soup with toasted cheese sandwich, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit dessert or cherry-dump cake.
Monday: Whole-grain pasta with meaty sauce or stuffed pepper, green peas with onions, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Ground-beef stroganoff with noodles or chicken casserole, corn, seasoned broccolie, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Chicken fritter or fried or baked fish, seasoned wedges, slaw, cornbread and banana pudding or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
