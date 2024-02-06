Senior Center Menus for Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-great bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or beef and cabbage casserole, Asian blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or kettle beef and mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot-spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Seasoned pull pork or fried fish, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or banana cake.
Monday: Kettle beef or chicken Cordon Bleu, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and ice cream or Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, baby bakers, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple.
Wednesday; Cabbage casserole or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach pie or peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
