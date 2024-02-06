All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 29, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-great bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-great bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or beef and cabbage casserole, Asian blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or kettle beef and mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot-spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Seasoned pull pork or fried fish, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or banana cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Kettle beef or chicken Cordon Bleu, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, baby bakers, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple.

Wednesday; Cabbage casserole or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach pie or peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy