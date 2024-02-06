All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 28, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or carrot cake. Tuesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or potato soup with half ham sandwich, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or carrot cake.

Tuesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or potato soup with half ham sandwich, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Crispy baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or apple dump cake.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken or ham loaf, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Skillet corn chowder with ham sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken noodles or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach and peach cobbler or peaches.

Wednesday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and blushing pears or banana pudding.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or sliced turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy