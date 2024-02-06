Senior Center Menus for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or carrot cake.

Tuesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or potato soup with half ham sandwich, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Crispy baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or apple dump cake.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken or ham loaf, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Skillet corn chowder with ham sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.