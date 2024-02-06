Senior Center Menus for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or carrot cake.
Tuesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or potato soup with half ham sandwich, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Wednesday: Crispy baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or apple dump cake.
Thursday: Oven fried chicken or ham loaf, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.
Friday: Skillet corn chowder with ham sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.
Monday: Chicken noodles or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach and peach cobbler or peaches.
Wednesday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and blushing pears or banana pudding.
Thursday: Pork loin chop or sliced turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.