Senior Center Menus for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet and sour chicken over rice, hot buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or creamy fruit.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, tossed salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Salmon patty or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, over-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or barbecue riblet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole, corn, fried squash, hot roll and peach crisp.