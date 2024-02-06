All sections
FeaturesOctober 29, 2017

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet and sour chicken over rice, hot buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or creamy fruit...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff or sweet and sour chicken over rice, hot buttered noodles, seasoned green beans, whole kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or creamy fruit.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or potato soup and 1/2 sandwich, tossed salad, lima beans, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Salmon patty or barbecue pork, glazed carrots, over-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage or barbecue riblet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole, corn, fried squash, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, carrots and celery sticks and ooey-gooey butter cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas, yams, hot roll and fruit or Sam's carrot cake.

Friday: Catfish, fries, slaw, bread and pear crisp.

Jackson

Monday: Country-fried steak or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll, white gravy and cinnamon applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, whole-grain crackers, carrot and celery sticks and Mandarin oranges or brownies.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned succotash, whole-grain roll or cornbread and apricots or cherry crisp.

Thursday: Stuffed peppers or sliced pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and emerald isle salad.

Friday: Baked or broiled fish or sloppy joe, California-blend vegetables, seasoned wedges, whole-grain roll or cornbread and spiced peaches or birthday cake.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

