Senior Center Menus for Oct. 3 through 7

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken bacon ranch casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert of Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.
Friday: Taco salad or fried fish and salad, tortilla chips, black bean/corn blend, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken tender or strips or butterfly shrimp, seasoned wedges, peas and carrots, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Cabbage casserole or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, fried potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and cottage cheese and pineapple.
Thursday: Meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach pie or peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.