Senior Center menus for Oct. 26-30

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or honey bun cake.

Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken liver, fried okra, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.