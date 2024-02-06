Senior Center menus for Oct. 26-30

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or honey bun cake.
Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken liver, fried okra, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or assorted cookies.
Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac and cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Country-fried steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or hot dog on bun, long-grain rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Thursday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, whole-grain baked tortilla chips and applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or brats with peppers and onions on bun, coleslaw, potato salad, whole-grain roll and pears or pudding.
