featuresOctober 23, 2021
Senior Center Menus for Oct. 25-29
Monday: Lasagna or chicken cordon bleu, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or spice cake with caramel icing...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken cordon bleu, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or spice cake with caramel icing.

Wednesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California veggie blend, whole grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.

Friday: Beef-vegetable soup with half pimento cheese sandwich or fried fish, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and chilled peaches or chocolate pudding and cookies.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with marinara sauce or chicken sandwich on bun, pinto beans, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and ice cream or fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, spinach salad, corn, kraut, cornbread or hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu or burrito with chili and cheese, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp or blushing pears.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, broccoli, Tater Tots, cornbread or hot roll and peaches.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

