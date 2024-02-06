Senior Center Menus for Oct. 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken cordon bleu, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chuck wagon steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or spice cake with caramel icing.

Wednesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California veggie blend, whole grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.

Friday: Beef-vegetable soup with half pimento cheese sandwich or fried fish, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and chilled peaches or chocolate pudding and cookies.