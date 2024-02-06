Senior Center Menus for Oct. 24 through 28

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or taco soup, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh baked cookies.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or black forest cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.
Thursday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or iced poke cake.
Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
