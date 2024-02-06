All sections
FeaturesOctober 21, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 23 through 27

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed potatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed potatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake.

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-faced turkey on bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef-baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or taco salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Turkey Tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garden bread and blushing pears.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, cornbread and banana pudding.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burgers, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
