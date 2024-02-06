Senior Center Menus for Oct. 23 through 27

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or brownie.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed potatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake.
Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-faced turkey on bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef-baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or taco salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy over noodles or chicken casserole, California veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Turkey Tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garden bread and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, cornbread and banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burgers, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
