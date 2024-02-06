Senior Center menus for Oct. 23 through 27, 2017

Monday: Beefy soft taco or Chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.
Wednesday: Pork roast or vegetable beef soup and 1/2 sandwich, scalloped potatoes, steam broccoli, whole-grain hot bread and hot apples with raisins or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll, chilled pears or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers/hush puppies and Mandarin oranges or sherbet.
Monday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, sliced carrots, biscuit and fruit or apple pecan cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, yam patties, hot roll and fruit or pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or dixie pie.
Friday: Salmon patties, spinach bake, country potatoes, bread and fruit or peach cobbler dump cake.
Monday: Fried chicken tenders or taco salad, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll or tortilla chips and rosy fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or roast beef au jus, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and pears or cream pie.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, buttered corn, seasoned green beans and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork chop, beef gravy, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pulled pork, potato salad, picked beets, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits with coconut or assorted cookies.
