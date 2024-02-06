All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 22, 2017

Senior Center menus for Oct. 23 through 27, 2017

Monday: Beefy soft taco or Chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake. Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy soft taco or Chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or vegetable beef soup and 1/2 sandwich, scalloped potatoes, steam broccoli, whole-grain hot bread and hot apples with raisins or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll, chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers/hush puppies and Mandarin oranges or sherbet.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, sliced carrots, biscuit and fruit or apple pecan cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and pear crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, yam patties, hot roll and fruit or pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and fruit or dixie pie.

Friday: Salmon patties, spinach bake, country potatoes, bread and fruit or peach cobbler dump cake.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or taco salad, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll or tortilla chips and rosy fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or roast beef au jus, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and pears or cream pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, buttered corn, seasoned green beans and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork chop, beef gravy, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecued pulled pork, potato salad, picked beets, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits with coconut or assorted cookies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy