Senior Center menus for Oct. 23 through 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy soft taco or Chicken southwest soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or vegetable beef soup and 1/2 sandwich, scalloped potatoes, steam broccoli, whole-grain hot bread and hot apples with raisins or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll, chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers/hush puppies and Mandarin oranges or sherbet.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, sliced carrots, biscuit and fruit or apple pecan cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and pear crisp.