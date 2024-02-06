Senior Center Menus for Oct. 22-26

Monday: Pepper steak or chicken cordon bleu, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or tapioca pudding with vanilla wafers.
Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken breast, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit and cherry delight.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.
Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice desserts.
Monday: Pepper steak and gravy, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit or cowboy cookies.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing, slaw, peas and carrots, hot roll and banana oat bar.
Wednesday: Shepherd's pie, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or black magic cake.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup, 1/2 cheese sandwich, fried okra, crackers and fruit or Rice Krispie bar.
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, roll or garlic bread and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Home-style chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pudding with peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potato, buttered Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Beef taco salad or cabbage roll, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and tropical fruit or orange.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and applesauce or brownies.
