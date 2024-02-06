Senior Center Menus for Oct. 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or chicken cordon bleu, Chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or tapioca pudding with vanilla wafers.

Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken breast, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit and cherry delight.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice desserts.

Chaffee

Monday: Pepper steak and gravy, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit or cowboy cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing, slaw, peas and carrots, hot roll and banana oat bar.