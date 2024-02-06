Senior Center menus for Oct. 21-25

Monday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, baked beans, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bun and mixed fruit dessert or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or chicken cordon bleu casserole, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or vegetable beef soul and 1/2 cheese sandwich, Parmeans peas, beet salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or blonde brownie.
Thursday: Pork roast or turkey slice with gravy, sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp or pumpkin pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, pinto beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or iced chocolate cake.
Monday: Patty melt, seasoned wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and ambrosia.
Tuesday: Open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, beet salad, bread and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, corn, zesty salad, garlic roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Beef veggie soup, toasted cheese, spinach, crackers and blushing pears.
Monday: Chili mac or country fried steak, potatoes, baby carrots, buttered biscuit with gravy and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, peas and carrots, pickled beets, cornbread or crackers and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.
