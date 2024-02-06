Senior Center menus for Oct. 21-25

Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, corn, zesty salad, garlic roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Beef veggie soup, toasted cheese, spinach, crackers and blushing pears.

Jackson

Monday: Chili mac or country fried steak, potatoes, baby carrots, buttered biscuit with gravy and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or beef hot dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, peas and carrots, pickled beets, cornbread or crackers and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.