FeaturesSeptember 30, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 2 through 6

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or beef Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or beef French dip, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or fried fish, coleslaw, winter-blend veggies, crackers or hush puppies and orange slices or iced-orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham slice, macaroni and cheese, corn, beets and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or beef ravioli, Tater Tots, broccoli, garlic bread and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Pork loin chop or sliced turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Thursday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and blushing pears or banana pudding.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
