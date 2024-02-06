Senior Center Menus for Oct. 2 through 6

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or beef Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or beef French dip, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or fried fish, coleslaw, winter-blend veggies, crackers or hush puppies and orange slices or iced-orange cake.