Senior Center menus for Oct. 19-23

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Chili mac or Mexican chicken stew, buttered corn, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peach dump cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cabbage roll, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.
Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or beef potpie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or spice cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.
Friday: Chicken tenders or fried fish, seasoned cauliflower, Parmesan peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or beef noodle stroganoff, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, baked potato, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Beef cabbage casserole or potato soup with crackers, pickled beets, baby carrots, cornbread or whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Thursday: Chicken potpie with garlic bread or chili with peanut butter sandwich, spinach salad, broccoli with cheese and peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread or whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.