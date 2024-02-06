All sections
featuresOctober 17, 2020

Senior Center menus for Oct. 19-23

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili mac or Mexican chicken stew, buttered corn, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peach dump cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cabbage roll, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.

Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or beef potpie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or spice cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.

Friday: Chicken tenders or fried fish, seasoned cauliflower, Parmesan peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or beef noodle stroganoff, garden salad, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, baked potato, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Beef cabbage casserole or potato soup with crackers, pickled beets, baby carrots, cornbread or whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Chicken potpie with garlic bread or chili with peanut butter sandwich, spinach salad, broccoli with cheese and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread or whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.





