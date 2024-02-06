Senior Center Menus for Oct. 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, sliced tomatoes and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian veggie blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and baked pineapple or right-side-up pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free fruit crisp or orange-poke cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and spiced peaches or iced pumpkin bar.

Friday: Baked or fried with or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.