Senior Center Menus for Oct. 18-22

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, sliced tomatoes and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian veggie blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and baked pineapple or right-side-up pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free fruit crisp or orange-poke cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and spiced peaches or iced pumpkin bar.
Friday: Baked or fried with or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken fritters or pulled pork on bun, Tater Tots, broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak served over rice or honey-mustard chicken, seasoned carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or fish sandwich on bun, oven-fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail or cheesecake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp or peaches.
Friday: Beef enchiladas or baked or fried fish, pinto beans, coleslaw, banana pudding or mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
