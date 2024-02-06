Senior Center Menus for Oct. 17 through 21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Beef and macaroni casserole or smothered mushroom chicken and bread slice, California-blend veggies, green peas, sugar-free apple crisp or banana pudding and cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or French dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-rain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Multi-bean soup with toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish with fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blond brownie.