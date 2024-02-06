All sections
October 15, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 17 through 21

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or honey bun cake. Tuesday: Beef and macaroni casserole or smothered mushroom chicken and bread slice, California-blend veggies, green peas, sugar-free apple crisp or banana pudding and cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Beef and macaroni casserole or smothered mushroom chicken and bread slice, California-blend veggies, green peas, sugar-free apple crisp or banana pudding and cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or French dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-rain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Multi-bean soup with toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish with fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blond brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, spinach salad, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and peaches or pudding.

Thursday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing and apple crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
