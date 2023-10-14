Senior Center Menus for Oct. 16-20

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelatin with pears or German chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Beef goulash or chicken gumbo rice, Parmesan peas, Cajun-vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail or pumpkin bars.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cinnamon streusel cake.
Monday: Ham slice or chicken Cordon Bleu sweet potatoes vegetable blend, roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or apple slices.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, kraut, carrots and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Beef stew or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, garden salad, corn and peaches or cookies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato, wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and fruit salad.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
