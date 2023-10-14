Senior Center Menus for Oct. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Chili with 1/2 peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelatin with pears or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Beef goulash or chicken gumbo rice, Parmesan peas, Cajun-vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail or pumpkin bars.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or cinnamon streusel cake.