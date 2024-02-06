Senior Center Menus for Oct. 15-19

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage with potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed berry crisp.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or teriyaki, au gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or sherbet and cookie.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.
Friday: Catfish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Monday: Seasoned chicken breast, glazed carrots, Lima beans, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pineapple crunch.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, garden salad, garlic roll and fruit or pig pickin' cake.
Thursday: Pork roast and gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, hot roll and creamy raisin pie.
Friday: Potato soup, hot ham and cheese on wheat bread, broccoli bites and fruit or peach cobbler.
Jackson
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or chocolate pie.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or cherry pie.
Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, mustard potato salad, buns and cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.
