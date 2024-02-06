Senior Center Menus for Oct. 15-19

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, garden salad, garlic roll and fruit or pig pickin' cake.

Thursday: Pork roast and gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, hot roll and creamy raisin pie.

Friday: Potato soup, hot ham and cheese on wheat bread, broccoli bites and fruit or peach cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Fried pork fritter or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, buttered peas and carrots, biscuit and applesauce.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or chocolate pie.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or cherry pie.

Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, mustard potato salad, buns and cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.