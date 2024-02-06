Senior Center menus for Oct. 12-16

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or Black Forest cake.

Thursday: Honey mustard baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or cranberry crisp.