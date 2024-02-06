Senior Center menus for Oct. 12-16

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or Black Forest cake.
Thursday: Honey mustard baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelation with bananas or cherry cheesecake.
Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll or crackers and Emerald Isle salad or pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.
Thursday: Sliced turkey or meat lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, garlic bread and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and applesauce.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.