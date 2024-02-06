Senior Center Menus for Oct. 11-15

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles or saucy meatballs with buttered noodles, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or cherry-dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.
Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Beef stew or hot dog on bun, beets, coleslaw, Tater Tots, biscuit and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork loin or popcorn shrimp, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or cherry cobbler.
Thursday: Cranberry-glazed chicken breast or sloppy Joe on bun, California vegetables, peas, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, hush puppies or roll and cheesecake or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.