Senior Center Menus for Oct. 11-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles or saucy meatballs with buttered noodles, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or cherry-dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.