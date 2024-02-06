All sections
FeaturesOctober 9, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 11-15

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day. Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies. Wednesday: Chicken and noodles or saucy meatballs with buttered noodles, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or cherry-dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles or saucy meatballs with buttered noodles, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or cherry-dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Beef stew or hot dog on bun, beets, coleslaw, Tater Tots, biscuit and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork loin or popcorn shrimp, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Cranberry-glazed chicken breast or sloppy Joe on bun, California vegetables, peas, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, hush puppies or roll and cheesecake or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

