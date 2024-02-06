Senior Center Menus for Oct. 10 through 14

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes and syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak and potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter cheesecake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup with 1/2 ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump cake.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, cheese or peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or countryu fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple pie or applesauce.
Thursday: Pork loin chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, kraut, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
