All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 8, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 10 through 14

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day. Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes and syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice. Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak and potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes and syrup, baked hash browns, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak and potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter cheesecake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup with 1/2 ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, cheese or peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or countryu fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple pie or applesauce.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, kraut, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy