Senior Center menus for Nov. 9-13

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: BBQ meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake.
Wednesday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Thursday: Pepper steak or BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.
Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon applesauce or cook's sweet treat.
Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.
Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread, crackers and sliced apples.
Friday: Cheeseburger or baked or fried fish, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, cornbread, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.