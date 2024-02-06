All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesNovember 7, 2020

Senior Center menus for Nov. 9-13

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: BBQ meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or apple streusel cake.

Wednesday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Thursday: Pepper steak or BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw and cinnamon applesauce or cook's sweet treat.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread, crackers and sliced apples.

Friday: Cheeseburger or baked or fried fish, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, cornbread, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy