Senior Center Menus for Nov. 8-12

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pork roast or chicken potpie, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or coconu delight.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.