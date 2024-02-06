Senior Center Menus for Nov. 8-12

Monday: Pork roast or chicken potpie, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or coconu delight.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.
Thursday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.
Monday: Whole-grain pasta with meat sauce or stuffed pepper, green peas with onions, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish on bun, potato salad, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken fritter, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.
