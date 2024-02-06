All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresNovember 6, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 8-12

Monday: Pork roast or chicken potpie, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or coconu delight. Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pork roast or chicken potpie, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or coconu delight.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with onions and mushrooms or barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Whole-grain pasta with meat sauce or stuffed pepper, green peas with onions, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Hamburger steak or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish on bun, potato salad, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken fritter, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy