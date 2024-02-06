All sections
FeaturesNovember 5, 2022

Senior Center menus for Nov, 7 through 11

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken bacon ranch casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Rexas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Closed for Veteran's Day.

Jackson

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or brat on bun, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple pie or applesauce.

Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.

Friday: Closed for Veterans Day.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

