Senior Center menus for Nov, 7 through 11

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken bacon ranch casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Rexas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.
Friday: Closed for Veteran's Day.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or brat on bun, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple pie or applesauce.
Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.
Friday: Closed for Veterans Day.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.