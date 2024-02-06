All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 4, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 6 to 10

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or buff Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or chicken casserole, scalloped potatoes, Brussels' sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or carrot cake with cream-cheese frosting.

Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or burrito, Californ-blend veggies, rice, peas, roll and sliced apples or apple cobbler.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.

Thursday: Beefy cheesy macaroni casserole or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad.

Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy