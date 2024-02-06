Senior Center Menus for Nov. 6 to 10

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or turkey tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Lemon chicken or buff Lombardi, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.
Thursday: Glazed ham slice or chicken casserole, scalloped potatoes, Brussels' sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or carrot cake with cream-cheese frosting.
Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Monday: Cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or burrito, Californ-blend veggies, rice, peas, roll and sliced apples or apple cobbler.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday: Beefy cheesy macaroni casserole or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad.
Friday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
