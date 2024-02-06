Senior Center Menus for Nov. 5-9

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, cornbread and Momma Lamb's fruit salad.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, carrots, bread and fruit or pecan bar.

Friday: All-American burger with cheese on bun, onion, pickles, fries, seasoned broccoli and banana pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or Reuben casserole, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, bun or whole-grain roll and fruited Jell-o.

Thursday: Chicken fritter and dressing or beef goulash, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar cole slaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.