FeaturesNovember 3, 2018

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 5-9

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Patty melt or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or chocolate cream pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or gravy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or cream pies.

Friday: Lemon pepper baked fish or cream of broccoli soup and 1/2 sandwich, corn nuggets, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, Italian vegetables, corn, hot roll and oatmeal raisin bar.

Wednesday: Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, cornbread and Momma Lamb's fruit salad.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, carrots, bread and fruit or pecan bar.

Friday: All-American burger with cheese on bun, onion, pickles, fries, seasoned broccoli and banana pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and tropical fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or Reuben casserole, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, bun or whole-grain roll and fruited Jell-o.

Thursday: Chicken fritter and dressing or beef goulash, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, whole-grain roll and sliced peaches or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar cole slaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.

Community
