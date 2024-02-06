All sections
FeaturesNovember 2, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 4 -8

Monday: Pepper steak or breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or iced pumpkin bar. Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon swirl cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or iced pumpkin bar.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese on croissant, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit or cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, Lima beans and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or banana cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or banana pudding.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread and peaches,

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Chicken pot pit, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Friday: Veterans Dinner: Baked or fried catfish, slaw, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken pot pie or stuffed green peppers, broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce or shepherd's pie, Italian veggies, seasoned corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and mixed fruit or pudding.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

