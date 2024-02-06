All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 28, 2020

Senior Center menus for Nov. 30 through Dec. 4

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or applesauce cake. Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or honeybun cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Ham slice with raisin sauce or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or honeybun cake.

Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup and half cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, fried okra, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken thighs, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple streusel cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac-n-cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, baked tortilla chips and pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or hot dog on bun, long-grain rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, baked tortilla chips and applesauce.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or brat with peppers and onions on bun, coleslaw, potato salad and pears or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy