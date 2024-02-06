Senior Center Menus for Nov. 29 through Dec. 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winger-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.

Tuesday: Beef and bean chili and half sandwich or cabbage roll, steamed broccoli, half baked potato, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini or sausage mostaccioli, buttered corn, tossed garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.

Thursday: Poppy seed chicken casserole or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.