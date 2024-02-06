Senior Center Menus for Nov. 29 through Dec. 3

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winger-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.
Tuesday: Beef and bean chili and half sandwich or cabbage roll, steamed broccoli, half baked potato, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.
Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini or sausage mostaccioli, buttered corn, tossed garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.
Thursday: Poppy seed chicken casserole or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, spinach salad, corn, spiced cornbread and ice cream or fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu or burrito with chili and cheese, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp or fruit.
Wednesday: Pork chop or egg roll, spinach salad, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Country fried steak or chicken sandwich on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, seasoned wedges, cornbread or roll and pears or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
