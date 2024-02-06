Senior Center Menus for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef taco, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh baked cookies.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or black forest cake.
Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes green bens, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or iced poke cake.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pit or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, lettuce salad, potato wedges and pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach cobbler or peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
