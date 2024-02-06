Senior Center Menus for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef taco, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or black forest cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes green bens, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or iced poke cake.